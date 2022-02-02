Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPS. Citigroup began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE AMPS opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altus Power stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

