BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $972.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.