Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

