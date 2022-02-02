Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock opened at $248.60 on Monday. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

