Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $45.21.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -276.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

