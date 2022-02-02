Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Test and Industrial Automation businesses drove top-line growth for the quarter. Strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test aided Test revenues growth. Further, strong performance of Universal Robots benefited IA segment. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remained positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market remained a tailwind. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain another positive. Yet, impacts of the ongoing OMICRON variant remain concerns for the company. Further, supply chain challenges remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.58.

TER stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,704 shares of company stock worth $3,568,082. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

