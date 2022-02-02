Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Post alerts:

POST opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. Post has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Post stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.