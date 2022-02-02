iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRBT opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. iRobot has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

