Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,180.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

