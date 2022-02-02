JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €27.20 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €27.20 ($30.56) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.57 ($27.60).

Shares of DEC opened at €24.74 ($27.80) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

