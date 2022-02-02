Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Increases By 72.9%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

