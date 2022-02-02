Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.