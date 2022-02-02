BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

