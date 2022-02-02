Mastercard (NYSE:MA) versus Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Financial Contrast

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mastercard and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $18.88 billion 20.40 $8.69 billion $8.76 44.76 Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 163.65 $88.93 million N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.00% 122.90% 23.34% Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 15 0 2.94 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $430.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Mastercard beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””. It is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

