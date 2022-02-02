Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

