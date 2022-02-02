Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

