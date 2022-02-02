Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

