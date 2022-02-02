America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.60 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $228.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $88.93 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Cim LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

