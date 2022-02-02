Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

