Mizuho Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $122.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.