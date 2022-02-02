Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

MUR stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

