Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

