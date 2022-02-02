Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increased by Truist Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 831,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

