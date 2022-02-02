Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

