Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Magnite by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $6,522,000. Sphinx Trading LP increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Magnite by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

