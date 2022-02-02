Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

