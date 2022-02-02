Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.49) to GBX 1,340 ($18.02) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OXB has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.97).

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 876 ($11.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.46 million and a P/E ratio of 39.64. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of GBX 802.31 ($10.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,327.68.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

