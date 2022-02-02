Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SNA opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $175.78 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.55.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

