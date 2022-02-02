Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MDWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MDWT opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Knott David M lifted its position in Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Midwest by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

