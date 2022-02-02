Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

