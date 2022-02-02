Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

