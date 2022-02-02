Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
About Healthcare Triangle
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.