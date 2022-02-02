U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.