Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

