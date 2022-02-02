Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 241,135 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.