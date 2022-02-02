Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

