Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$31.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$28.47 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 6.1700002 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

