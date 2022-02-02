SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.44.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at C$21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$25.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.