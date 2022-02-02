Critical Survey: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09% OFG Bancorp 25.17% 13.94% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.30 $26.42 million $5.64 8.11 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.39 $146.15 million $2.81 9.86

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

