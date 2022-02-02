First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Busey by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Busey by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.