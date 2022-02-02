Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $167.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Chevron stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

