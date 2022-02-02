Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.13 ($92.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.96 ($76.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

