TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

