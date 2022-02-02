Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $481.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.85 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Webster Financial stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

