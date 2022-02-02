Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

