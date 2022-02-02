Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

FMX opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

