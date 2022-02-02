Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

