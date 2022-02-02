Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lowered by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AJG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.