Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Increased by Truist Financial

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.36 on Monday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $141.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.