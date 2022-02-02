Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDAY opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.57 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

