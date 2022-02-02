First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FR stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

